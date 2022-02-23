How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC) will host the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -4.5 153.5 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

The 80.4 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 13.7 more points than the Commodores give up (66.7).

The Commodores put up 6.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (76.0).

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford averages 17.1 points and 1.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Keon Ellis leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also posts 11.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.1% from the field and 24.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

JD Davison averages 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako averages 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 67.3% from the floor.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch