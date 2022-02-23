How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC) will host the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-4.5
153.5 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama
- The 80.4 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 13.7 more points than the Commodores give up (66.7).
- The Commodores put up 6.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (76.0).
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford averages 17.1 points and 1.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keon Ellis leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also posts 11.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jahvon Quinerly averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.1% from the field and 24.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- JD Davison averages 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako averages 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 67.3% from the floor.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he averages 12.3 points and 1.9 assists.
- Quentin Millora-Brown gives the Commodores 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Commodores receive 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- Jamaine Mann is putting up 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, making 50.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Alabama at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
