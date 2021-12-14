Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-4) will host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Albany (NY)

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -15.5 125.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Albany (NY)

The Eagles record just 1.7 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Great Danes give up (70).

The Great Danes score an average of 57.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 61.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.7% the Great Danes allow to opponents.

The Great Danes are shooting 38% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 43.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles with 12.3 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.

T.J. Bickerstaff is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also posts 10.4 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles at 3.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Jaeden Zackery averages 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Quinten Post posts 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch