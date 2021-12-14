Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-4) will host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021.
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston College
-15.5
125.5 points
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Albany (NY)
- The Eagles record just 1.7 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Great Danes give up (70).
- The Great Danes score an average of 57.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 61.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.7% the Great Danes allow to opponents.
- The Great Danes are shooting 38% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 43.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles with 12.3 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also posts 10.4 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles at 3.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 11.5 points.
- Jaeden Zackery averages 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Quinten Post posts 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- De'Vondre Perry is putting up team highs in points (13 per game) and rebounds (5.5). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.
- Jamel Horton is averaging a team-high 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 31.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Great Danes receive 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Matt Cerruti.
- Justin Neely is posting 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 34.9% of his shots from the field.
- Trey Hutcheson gets the Great Danes 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
