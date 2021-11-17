Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Harvard Crimson (1-1) take the court against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Harvard

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: SEFCU Arena

SEFCU Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Albany (NY) vs. Harvard

Harvard did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

CJ Kelly averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.

Kellon Taylor pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Jamel Horton dished out 3.1 assists per contest.

Antonio Rizzuto knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Kelly and Jarvis Doles were defensive standouts last season, with Kelly averaging 1.1 steals per game and Doles collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Morehouse W 86-70 Home 11/13/2021 Iona L 90-87 Away 11/17/2021 Albany (NY) - Away 11/20/2021 MIT - Home 11/22/2021 Siena - Away 11/24/2021 Colgate - Home 11/27/2021 Northeastern - Home 12/1/2021 Rhode Island - Home

Albany (NY) Schedule