How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (1-1) take the court against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: SEFCU Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Albany (NY) vs. Harvard
- Harvard did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- CJ Kelly averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.
- Kellon Taylor pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Jamel Horton dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
- Antonio Rizzuto knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Kelly and Jarvis Doles were defensive standouts last season, with Kelly averaging 1.1 steals per game and Doles collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Morehouse
W 86-70
Home
11/13/2021
Iona
L 90-87
Away
11/17/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Away
11/20/2021
MIT
-
Home
11/22/2021
Siena
-
Away
11/24/2021
Colgate
-
Home
11/27/2021
Northeastern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
Albany (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Towson
L 77-56
Home
11/13/2021
La Salle
L 67-64
Away
11/17/2021
Harvard
-
Home
11/20/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Away
11/22/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/24/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Away
12/1/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Yale
-
Away
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Harvard at Albany (N.Y.)
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
