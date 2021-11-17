Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Harvard Crimson (1-1) take the court against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Harvard

    Key Stats for Albany (NY) vs. Harvard

    • Harvard did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    Albany (NY) Players to Watch

    • CJ Kelly averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.
    • Kellon Taylor pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Jamel Horton dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Antonio Rizzuto knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Kelly and Jarvis Doles were defensive standouts last season, with Kelly averaging 1.1 steals per game and Doles collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Harvard Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Morehouse

    W 86-70

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Iona

    L 90-87

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    MIT

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Siena

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    Albany (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Towson

    L 77-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    La Salle

    L 67-64

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Harvard at Albany (N.Y.)

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

