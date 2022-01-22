How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-10, 3-2 America East) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at SEFCU Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: SEFCU Arena

Key Stats for Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook

The Seawolves average 6.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Great Danes give up (65.5).

The Great Danes score an average of 61.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 72.9 the Seawolves give up to opponents.

This season, the Seawolves have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have knocked down.

The Great Danes are shooting 39.7% from the field, 6.4% lower than the 46.1% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seawolves this season is Anthony Roberts, who averages 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.9 per game, while Jahlil Jenkins is its best passer, averaging 2.8 assists in each contest.

The Seawolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Jenkins, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

Jenkins is Stony Brook's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Frankie Policelli leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

De'Vondre Perry is at the top of the Great Danes scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.

Justin Neely has a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 points and 0.5 assists per game for Albany (NY) to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jamel Horton holds the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Matt Cerruti is consistent from deep and leads the Great Danes with 1.9 made threes per game.

Perry's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Albany (NY) defensively.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Farmingdale State (NY) W 87-57 Home 1/8/2022 Maine W 80-72 Home 1/12/2022 Vermont L 98-65 Away 1/17/2022 UMBC W 65-51 Home 1/19/2022 Binghamton W 74-71 Away 1/22/2022 Albany (NY) - Away 1/26/2022 Vermont - Home 1/29/2022 New Hampshire - Away 2/2/2022 Binghamton - Home 2/5/2022 NJIT - Away 2/7/2022 New Hampshire - Home

Albany (NY) Schedule