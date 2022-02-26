Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-15, 9-7 America East) will visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 8-8 America East) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:31 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:31 PM ET

6:31 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Island Federal Credit Union Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Stony Brook -2.5 138 points

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY)

The 72.7 points per game the Seawolves record are 6.7 more points than the Great Danes give up (66).

The Great Danes put up an average of 63 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.1 the Seawolves allow to opponents.

This season, the Seawolves have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.

The Great Danes' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have given up to their opponents.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tykei Greene leads the Seawolves at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 13.4 points.

Anthony Roberts paces his squad in both points (16.4) and assists (2.3) per contest, and also puts up 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jahlil Jenkins is tops on the Seawolves at 2.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 13.5 points.

Frankie Policelli puts up 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore averages 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch