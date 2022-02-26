Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-15, 9-7 America East) will visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 8-8 America East) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:31 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stony Brook
-2.5
138 points
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY)
- The 72.7 points per game the Seawolves record are 6.7 more points than the Great Danes give up (66).
- The Great Danes put up an average of 63 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.1 the Seawolves allow to opponents.
- This season, the Seawolves have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.
- The Great Danes' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have given up to their opponents.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Tykei Greene leads the Seawolves at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 13.4 points.
- Anthony Roberts paces his squad in both points (16.4) and assists (2.3) per contest, and also puts up 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jahlil Jenkins is tops on the Seawolves at 2.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 13.5 points.
- Frankie Policelli puts up 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore averages 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Matt Cerruti is averaging 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Jarvis Doles gets the Great Danes 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Vondre Perry is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Great Danes receive 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Trey Hutcheson.
