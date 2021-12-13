Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Albany at Boston College in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it takes on Albany on Monday night.
    The Boston College men's basketball team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when it went to Saint Louis and lost 79–68. The loss dropped the Eagles record to 6–4 on the year.

    How to Watch Albany at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Albany at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles started the year with three straight wins, but then lost three straight. It has been a year of streaks so far this season for Boston College.

    On Monday night, the Eagles will look to stop another losing streak in its tracks when they take on an Albany team that is coming off a 60–59 win against Columbia on Saturday.

    The win was just the second of the year for the Great Danes, as they are now just 2–7. It also snapped a two-game losing streak that saw them lose to Kansas State and Yale.

    Albany has struggled against major conference opponents. On Monday night, the team will look to change that as it heads to Boston College looking for a big upset.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Albany at Boston College in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
