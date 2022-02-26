How to Watch Albany (N.Y.) vs Stony Brook

Albany is No. 3 in the America East standings and hoping to extend its winning streak to four games with a victory over Stony Brook.

Vermont has clinched the regular-season championship, but a few teams are fighting for position in the standings behind the Catamounts. Stony Brook has already beaten Albany this year and will look to try and get the season sweep of the Seawolves today.

How to Watch Albany vs Stony Brook Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the Albany vs Stony Brook game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stony Brook has lost two of its last three games and looking to rebound today. The Seawolves are coming off a 17-point loss to UMass Lowell and before that dropped a game to Hartford. They could use a bounce-back victory today over Albany.

However, Albany is riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to close out the season on a positive note. This will be a challenging game for both teams as they are fighting final position standings in the conference.

This will be a great conference battle to watch. It's been a very up-and-down year for both of these programs and both Albany and Stony Brook need a win here.

Tune into SportsNet NY at 6:30 p.m ET to catch all of the America East action.

Regional restrictions may apply.