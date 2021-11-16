Publish date:
How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-40
152 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State
- Last year, the 91 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Braves gave up (75.6).
- The Braves put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- The Braves' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 19 points per game and 7 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.3 assists.
- Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs put up 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 5 rebounds per game last year.
- Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest last season.
- Andrew Nembhard paced the Bulldogs at 4.4 assists per contest last year, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 points.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Troymain Crosby accumulated 19.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Byron Joshua averaged 1.9 assists per game to go with his 6.9 PPG scoring average.
- David Pierce III hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Oddyst Walker averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Anthony Fairley compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Alcorn State at Gonzaga
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
