    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves forward Tyree Corbett (5) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

    Gonzaga vs Alcorn State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -40

    152 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

    • Last year, the 91 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Braves gave up (75.6).
    • The Braves put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
    • The Braves' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 19 points per game and 7 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.3 assists.
    • Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Jalen Suggs put up 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 5 rebounds per game last year.
    • Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard paced the Bulldogs at 4.4 assists per contest last year, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 points.

    Alcorn State Players to Watch

    • Troymain Crosby accumulated 19.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Byron Joshua averaged 1.9 assists per game to go with his 6.9 PPG scoring average.
    • David Pierce III hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Oddyst Walker averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Anthony Fairley compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
