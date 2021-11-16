Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves forward Tyree Corbett (5) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBC

Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -40 152 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

Last year, the 91 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Braves gave up (75.6).

The Braves put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

The Braves' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 19 points per game and 7 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.3 assists.

Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs put up 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 5 rebounds per game last year.

Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest last season.

Andrew Nembhard paced the Bulldogs at 4.4 assists per contest last year, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 points.

Alcorn State Players to Watch