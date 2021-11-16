How to Watch Alcorn State at Gonzaga

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alcorn State Braves at Gonzaga Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alcorn State of the SWAC take on the No. 1 team in the nation in Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday night in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Alcorn State, a team out of the Southwest Athletic Conference, has played three games this season so far and has lost all of them heading into its game Monday against Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the nation.

    The Braves lost to Washington State 85–67, Seattle 69–66, and Portland 62–58. The Bulldogs beat Dixie State 97–63 and then beat then-No. 5 Texas 86–74 to start their season, and they will look to add another win against the Braves.

    How to Watch Alcorn State Braves at Gonzaga Bulldogs Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

    You can live stream Alcorn State Braves at Gonzaga Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alcorn State's Bryon Joshua leads them in points with 12 per game. He also leads in assists and is second in rebounds per game. Lenell Henry leads the team in rebounds with 5.7 rebounds per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

    The Bulldogs are led by Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren. Timme averages 24 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Holmgren averages 8.0 points, 9 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. 

    Gonzaga should have an easy time against Alcorn State, but the Braves will put up a fight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    21 minutes ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at Washington

    21 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    21 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon State at Tulsa

    21 minutes ago
    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    21 minutes ago
    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maine vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy