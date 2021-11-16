How to Watch Alcorn State at Gonzaga

Alcorn State of the SWAC take on the No. 1 team in the nation in Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday night in men's college basketball.

Alcorn State, a team out of the Southwest Athletic Conference, has played three games this season so far and has lost all of them heading into its game Monday against Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Braves lost to Washington State 85–67, Seattle 69–66, and Portland 62–58. The Bulldogs beat Dixie State 97–63 and then beat then-No. 5 Texas 86–74 to start their season, and they will look to add another win against the Braves.

How to Watch Alcorn State Braves at Gonzaga Bulldogs Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

Alcorn State's Bryon Joshua leads them in points with 12 per game. He also leads in assists and is second in rebounds per game. Lenell Henry leads the team in rebounds with 5.7 rebounds per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

The Bulldogs are led by Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren. Timme averages 24 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Holmgren averages 8.0 points, 9 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

Gonzaga should have an easy time against Alcorn State, but the Braves will put up a fight.

