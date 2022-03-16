Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Alcorn State Braves (17-16) will look to build on a five-game road win streak when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (23-12) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

The Aggies score 72.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 71.0 the Braves allow.

The Braves' 66.7 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Braves allow to opponents.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson is tops on the Aggies at 14.6 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Henry Coleman III posts a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 11.2 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Tyrece Radford puts up 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wade Taylor IV puts up 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 32.9% from the floor and 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Gordon is posting 5.9 points, 1.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Alcorn State Players to Watch