Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Alcorn State Braves (17-16) will look to build on a five-game road win streak when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (23-12) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

  • The Aggies score 72.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 71.0 the Braves allow.
  • The Braves' 66.7 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Braves allow to opponents.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is tops on the Aggies at 14.6 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
  • Henry Coleman III posts a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 11.2 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.
  • Tyrece Radford puts up 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Wade Taylor IV puts up 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 32.9% from the floor and 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Andre Gordon is posting 5.9 points, 1.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Lenell Henry is posting a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 0.9 assists, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Dominic Brewton is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Darius Agnew gives the Braves 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Braves receive 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Byron Joshua.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Alcorn State at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
