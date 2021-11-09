Publish date:
How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) square off against the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Alcorn State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-27
140.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Alcorn State
- Last year, the Cougars averaged 7.0 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Braves gave up (75.6).
- The Braves averaged only 1.3 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Cougars gave up (67.4).
- The Cougars shot 41.1% from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
- The Braves shot at a 39.3% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Efe Abogidi was tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.2) last season, and also put up 8.9 points and 0.4 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Dishon Jackson put up 6.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Andrej Jakimovski put up 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Troymain Crosby tallied 19.1 points and 5.4 boards per game last season.
- Byron Joshua averaged 1.9 assists per game to go with his 6.9 PPG scoring average.
- David Pierce III knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Oddyst Walker and Anthony Fairley were defensive standouts last season, with Walker averaging 1.6 steals per game and Fairley collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Alcorn State at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
