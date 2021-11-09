The Pac-12 is going to be competitive this season in men's college basketball, especially if teams like the Cougars bounce back strong.

Last season was not one to brag about for the Washington State men's basketball team and head coach Kyle Smith. The team finished 14–13 (7–12 in the Pac-12) and did not make the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars will look to start this season off on the right foot Tuesday against Alcorn State, which went 0–6 outside of SWAC play last season.

How to Watch Alcorn State at Washington State today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Watch Alcorn State at Washington State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State freshman Mouhamed Gueye, a 6-foot-11, 190-pound center, could help lead the Cougars.

Washington State will be without veteran guard Isaac Bonton, who graduated and took his 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game with him. But returning is a duo that could be very good in the Pac-12 in junior guard Noah Williams (14.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds) and sophomore big man Efe Abogidi (8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds).

Gueye will help with size inside and Myles Rice brings some steadiness to the backcourt.

The Cougars also welcome in transfers Matt DeWolf from Brown, Michael Flowers from South Alabama and Tyrell Roberts from UC San Diego, all of whom are all eligible to play immediately.

What hurt the Cougars the most last season was their unreliable offense. They finished 248th in the country (out of 347 teams) and ninth in the Pac-12 (out of 12 teams) in points per game (68.6).

Regional restrictions may apply.