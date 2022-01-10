Skip to main content

How to Watch American vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) shoots past Boston University Terriers forward Sukhmail Mathon (41) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston University Terriers (10-6, 0-0 Patriot) visit the American Eagles (4-9, 0-0 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Bender Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

How to Watch American vs. Boston University

Key Stats for American vs. Boston University

  • The Terriers average 8.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Eagles give up (77).
  • The Eagles' 65.2 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 65.3 the Terriers allow to opponents.
  • The Terriers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers have averaged.

Boston University Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Terriers is Javante McCoy, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 2.3 assists per game.
  • Sukhmail Mathon is Boston University's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.1 points per game.
  • The Terriers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCoy, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • McCoy and Mathon lead Boston University on the defensive end, with McCoy leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Mathon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

American Players to Watch

  • Stacy Beckton Jr. is the top scorer for the Eagles with 13.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.
  • Johnny O'Neil has a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.8 assists per game for American to take the top rebound spot on the team. Colin Smalls holds the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • O'Neil is dependable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Beckton is at the top of the American steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

Boston University Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Dartmouth

W 65-62

Away

12/18/2021

Marist

L 84-79

Home

1/1/2022

Bucknell

W 63-61

Home

1/4/2022

Navy

L 83-71

Away

1/7/2022

Loyola (MD)

L 66-58

Home

1/10/2022

American

-

Away

1/13/2022

Army

-

Away

1/16/2022

Navy

-

Home

1/19/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Away

1/22/2022

Lehigh

-

Home

1/26/2022

Lafayette

-

Away

American Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Howard

L 90-56

Away

12/8/2021

Saint Francis (PA)

W 83-73

Home

12/11/2021

Mount St. Mary's

W 72-66

Away

12/21/2021

George Mason

L 67-44

Away

1/1/2022

Lehigh

L 63-61

Home

1/10/2022

Boston University

-

Home

1/13/2022

Holy Cross

-

Away

1/16/2022

Bucknell

-

Home

1/19/2022

Army

-

Away

1/22/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Away

1/24/2022

Lafayette

-

Home

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Boston University at American

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

