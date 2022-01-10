How to Watch American vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston University Terriers (10-6, 0-0 Patriot) visit the American Eagles (4-9, 0-0 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Bender Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

How to Watch American vs. Boston University

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Bender Arena

Bender Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for American vs. Boston University

The Terriers average 8.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Eagles give up (77).

The Eagles' 65.2 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 65.3 the Terriers allow to opponents.

The Terriers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers have averaged.

Boston University Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Terriers is Javante McCoy, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 2.3 assists per game.

Sukhmail Mathon is Boston University's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.1 points per game.

The Terriers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCoy, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

McCoy and Mathon lead Boston University on the defensive end, with McCoy leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Mathon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

American Players to Watch

Stacy Beckton Jr. is the top scorer for the Eagles with 13.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.

Johnny O'Neil has a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.8 assists per game for American to take the top rebound spot on the team. Colin Smalls holds the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.

O'Neil is dependable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.

Beckton is at the top of the American steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Dartmouth W 65-62 Away 12/18/2021 Marist L 84-79 Home 1/1/2022 Bucknell W 63-61 Home 1/4/2022 Navy L 83-71 Away 1/7/2022 Loyola (MD) L 66-58 Home 1/10/2022 American - Away 1/13/2022 Army - Away 1/16/2022 Navy - Home 1/19/2022 Loyola (MD) - Away 1/22/2022 Lehigh - Home 1/26/2022 Lafayette - Away

American Schedule