Colgate continues its blistering win streak as it hosts American looking for its 10th straight win.

With 13 wins in its last 14 games, Colgate has positioned itself atop the Patriot League standings, having already earned a first round bye in the conference tournament. It can lock up the regular season title with a win today against the Eagles.

American comes in having won two of its last three games. Its win over Holy Cross last Monday broke a five-game losing streak that included an 86-68 home loss to Colgate on Feb. 5.

How to Watch American at Colgate in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the American at Colgate game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raiders guard Nelly Cummings leads the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game and ranks in the top 10 in the Patriot League in five different categories. His 18 points in Saturday’s win over Boston University marked the 13th game he has led Colgate in scoring this season.

Colgate trailed by three points at the half against BU before exploding for 45 points in the second half to post a 19-point win where the team hit 10 three-pointers. The Raiders lead the league and are sixth in the country in three-point shooting percentage, connecting on 39.6% of their attempts.

In the last matchup, Cummings led all scorers with 21 points in the Raiders 18-point road win against the Eagles.

Colgate has won eight straight games in this series dating back to 2017, though American leads the all-time series 31-15.

Regional restrictions may apply.