Skip to main content

How to Watch American at Colgate in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colgate continues its blistering win streak as it hosts American looking for its 10th straight win.

With 13 wins in its last 14 games, Colgate has positioned itself atop the Patriot League standings, having already earned a first round bye in the conference tournament. It can lock up the regular season title with a win today against the Eagles.

American comes in having won two of its last three games. Its win over Holy Cross last Monday broke a five-game losing streak that included an 86-68 home loss to Colgate on Feb. 5.

How to Watch American at Colgate in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the American at Colgate game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raiders guard Nelly Cummings leads the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game and ranks in the top 10 in the Patriot League in five different categories. His 18 points in Saturday’s win over Boston University marked the 13th game he has led Colgate in scoring this season.

Colgate trailed by three points at the half against BU before exploding for 45 points in the second half to post a 19-point win where the team hit 10 three-pointers. The Raiders lead the league and are sixth in the country in three-point shooting percentage, connecting on 39.6% of their attempts.

In the last matchup, Cummings led all scorers with 21 points in the Raiders 18-point road win against the Eagles.

Colgate has won eight straight games in this series dating back to 2017, though American leads the all-time series 31-15.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

American at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch American at Colgate

By Brandon Rush
3 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

American vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
penn state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
33 minutes ago
gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
ARIZONA GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona at California in Women's College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
soccer fans
Argentine Primera Division

How to Watch Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Flyers

By Evan Massey
3 hours ago
Feb 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), center Sebastian Aho (20) and left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrate a Hurricanes goal from the players bench against the Nashville Predators during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy