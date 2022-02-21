American vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (17-11, 13-2 Patriot) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the American Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Colgate vs. American

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Cotterell Court

Favorite Spread Total Colgate -16.5 137 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. American

The 75.7 points per game the Raiders score are only 3.8 more points than the Eagles give up (71.9).

The Eagles score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Raiders give up.

This season, the Raiders have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Colgate Players to Watch

Tucker Richardson posts a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.0% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Records averages a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 9.9 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Ryan Moffatt puts up 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 46.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jack Ferguson is putting up 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

American Players to Watch