American vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch American vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (17-11, 13-2 Patriot) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the American Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Colgate vs. American
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colgate
-16.5
137 points
Key Stats for Colgate vs. American
- The 75.7 points per game the Raiders score are only 3.8 more points than the Eagles give up (71.9).
- The Eagles score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Raiders give up.
- This season, the Raiders have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tucker Richardson posts a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.0% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keegan Records averages a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 9.9 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.2% from the field.
- Ryan Moffatt puts up 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 46.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jack Ferguson is putting up 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
American Players to Watch
- Stacy Beckton Jr. is posting team highs in points (12.8 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Johnny O'Neil is No. 1 on the Eagles in rebounding (4.8 per game), and posts 8.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
- Matt Rogers tops the Eagles in rebounding (4.8 per game), and puts up 9.9 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Colin Smalls is averaging 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Elijah Stephens is averaging a team-leading 2.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds, making 43.0% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
21
2022
American at Colgate
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)