Publish date:
How to Watch American vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (0-1) play the American Eagles (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. American
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgetown
-13.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. American
- Last year, the Hoyas recorded just 2.2 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Eagles allowed (73.6).
- The Eagles put up an average of 69.1 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.
- The Hoyas made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas had given up to their opponents (42.2%).
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab was tops on the Hoyas at 8.2 rebounds per contest last year, while also posting 0.2 assists and 12.7 points.
- Jamorko Pickett averaged 12.2 points, 2.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game last year.
- Chudier Bile put up 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Dante Harris put up 8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 34.9% from the floor.
American Players to Watch
- Jamir Harris scored 20.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Connor Nelson pulled down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 6.5 points a contest.
- Jamir Harris knocked down 3.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Nelson averaged 2.3 steals per game, while Johnny O'Neil collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
American at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)