Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch American vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgetown Hoyas (0-1) play the American Eagles (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. American

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgetown vs American Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgetown

    -13.5

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. American

    • Last year, the Hoyas recorded just 2.2 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Eagles allowed (73.6).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 69.1 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.
    • The Hoyas made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
    • The Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas had given up to their opponents (42.2%).

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Qudus Wahab was tops on the Hoyas at 8.2 rebounds per contest last year, while also posting 0.2 assists and 12.7 points.
    • Jamorko Pickett averaged 12.2 points, 2.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game last year.
    • Chudier Bile put up 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Dante Harris put up 8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 34.9% from the floor.

    American Players to Watch

    • Jamir Harris scored 20.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Connor Nelson pulled down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 6.5 points a contest.
    • Jamir Harris knocked down 3.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Nelson averaged 2.3 steals per game, while Johnny O'Neil collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    American at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Carolina at Vegas

    2 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Ducks

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Jazz

    2 minutes ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs. Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy