    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch American Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    American goes for its third straight win to open the season as it tries to upset Georgetown on Tuesday night.
    American is off to a hot start this season as it beat Marist in overtime to open the season and then followed that up with a 12 point win over William & Mary. 

    How to Watch American at Georgetown Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the American at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles are led by Stacey Beckton Jr. who is averaging 21 points per game. He is one of five players averaging in double figures to start the season. Beckton Jr. is also leading the team with seven rebounds per game.

    He leads the Eagles as they travel to Georgetown looking to keep the Hoyas winless on the year.

    The storybook ending to last season didn't extend into the start of this season for Georgetown as it lost its opener by nine to Dartmouth. The Hoyas never led in the game and was down by 17 at halftime and despite tying it in the second half, they couldn't get over the hump and take the lead.

    Tuesday they will look to get off to a quicker start as they try and take care of an American team ready to pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

