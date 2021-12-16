How to Watch Appalachian State at Duke

In men's college basketball action Thursday, Appalachian State will hit the road for a matchup against No. 2 Duke.

The Duke men's basketball team enters into Thursday's action as the No. 2 team in the country. With that in mind, Appalachian State will hit the road for a game against the Blue Devils.

How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers at Duke Blue Devils Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Duke Blue Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Mountaineers have started the season off with a 6–5 record. They are not a great team, but they are not pushovers either. Appalachian State has pulled off upsets in the past, but this would be among their biggest.

For the Blue Devils, the season has gotten off to a dominant 8–1 start. They are coming off of a 103–62 victory over South Carolina State in their last matchup. Duke looks every bit the part of a national championship contender this season.

While the Blue Devils should win this game handily, the Mountaineers will look to shock the world with a win. Make sure to tune in to see what happens in this Thursday night contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.