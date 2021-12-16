Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shoots in front oof Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (8-1) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Appalachian State

    Duke vs Appalachian State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -22.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Appalachian State

    • The 85.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 27.3 more points than the Mountaineers give up (58.0).
    • The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 65.0 the Blue Devils allow.
    • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
    • The Mountaineers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.8% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Wendell Moore puts up a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 56.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Paolo Banchero averages 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Mark Williams averages 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 65.0% from the floor.
    • Trevor Keels is posting 12.1 points, 3.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
    • Jeremy Roach is posting 9.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Adrian Delph is putting up team highs in points (15.8 per game) and assists (1.0). And he is delivering 5.1 rebounds, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
    • Donovan Gregory gets the Mountaineers 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Michael Almonacy is averaging a team-best 2.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 34.9% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
    • Justin Forrest is averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 29.9% of his shots from the floor and 21.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
    • The Mountaineers get 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Michael Eads.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Appalachian State at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

