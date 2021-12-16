Publish date:
How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (8-1) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
How to Watch Duke vs. Appalachian State
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-22.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Appalachian State
- The 85.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 27.3 more points than the Mountaineers give up (58.0).
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 65.0 the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- The Mountaineers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.8% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Wendell Moore puts up a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 56.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Paolo Banchero averages 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mark Williams averages 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 65.0% from the floor.
- Trevor Keels is posting 12.1 points, 3.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Jeremy Roach is posting 9.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Adrian Delph is putting up team highs in points (15.8 per game) and assists (1.0). And he is delivering 5.1 rebounds, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Donovan Gregory gets the Mountaineers 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Michael Almonacy is averaging a team-best 2.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 34.9% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Justin Forrest is averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 29.9% of his shots from the floor and 21.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Mountaineers get 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Michael Eads.
