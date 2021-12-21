Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In-state opponents Appalachian State and North Carolina meet on the hardwood for just the second time ever Tuesday.
    Despite being less than three hours away from one another, North Carolina and Appalachian State have played each other in basketball just once, in a 94–70 Tar Heels win in 2015. On Tuesday, they'll meet for a second time, as the Mountaineers are set to visit Chapel Hill.

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream Appalachian State vs. North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Carolina enters this game at 8–3 on the season. The Tar Heels are unranked but received votes in the latest AP poll. 

    In their most recent game on Saturday, the Tar Heels fell to No. 20 Kentucky 98–69 in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, they'll look to prove that was just an off day in an otherwise promising stretch. They'd won five straight games before that, including victories over Michigan and Georgia Tech.

    Like UNC, Appalachian State had put together a promising stretch before falling in its last game. The Mountaineers got upended by No. 2 Duke 92–67 on Thursday, after having won three of their previous four games. Their average margin of victory during that stretch, even with the loss, was 22 points per game. Dustin Kerns's squad is 6–6 on the season.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Appalachian State vs. North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
