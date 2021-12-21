Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Appalachian State Mountaineers forward Donovan Gregory (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    North Carolina vs Appalachian State Betting Information

    North Carolina

    -16

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

    • The 79.4 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (60.8).
    • The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
    • The Tar Heels are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels at 9.8 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 15.0 points.
    • Caleb Love is tops on his team in both points (15.5) and assists (3.5) per contest, and also averages 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • RJ Davis averages a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Brady Manek puts up 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Dawson Garcia is putting up 11.6 points, 1.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Adrian Delph leads the Mountaineers in scoring (15.3 points per game) and assists (1.4), and produces 5.0 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • The Mountaineers receive 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Donovan Gregory.
    • Michael Almonacy is putting up a team-best 2.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 35.8% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
    • Justin Forrest gets the Mountaineers 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • James Lewis is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he averages 5.8 points and 0.6 assists.

    December
    21
    2021

    Appalachian State at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
