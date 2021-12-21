Dec 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Appalachian State Mountaineers forward Donovan Gregory (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -16 140.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

The 79.4 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (60.8).

The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

The Tar Heels are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels at 9.8 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 15.0 points.

Caleb Love is tops on his team in both points (15.5) and assists (3.5) per contest, and also averages 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Davis averages a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brady Manek puts up 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dawson Garcia is putting up 11.6 points, 1.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Appalachian State Players to Watch