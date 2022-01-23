Arizona goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to conference rival Cal.

Arizona stayed hot on Thursday when it beat Stanford 85-57 to stay perfect in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are now 5-0 in the conference and are sitting at the top of the loaded Pac-12.

How to Watch Arizona at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Wildcats have been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this year as they have risen to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll.

They are now 15-1 overall as their only loss was back on Dec. 22 when they were defeated by No. 19 Tennessee 77-73.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to stay perfect in the Pac-12 when they visit a Cal team that has lost four straight.

The Golden Bears have lost to USC, UCLA, Washington and Washington State over their last four and it has dropped their Pac-12 record to 2-5.

It has been a tough stretch for Cal, as they were coming off a five-game winning streak, that had gotten them to season-high four games over .500.

Sunday it won't be easy for them to break out of their funk when they take on an Arizona team that is playing like one of the best teams in the country.

