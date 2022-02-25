Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in college basketball action, Arizona will hit the road to take on Utah.

There will be plenty of great matchups to watch on Thursday evening in college basketball action. As March Madness continues to draw closer, teams are looking to pick up big wins to boost their chances to get in or improve seeding. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature Arizona traveling to take on Utah.

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats at Utah Utes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Arizona Wildcats at Utah Utes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Wildcats are 24-2 and are currently the No. 2 team in the country. Arizona has been dominant all season long and that isn't likely to change anytime soon. In their last outing, the Wildcats ended up defeating Oregon by a final score of 84-81.

On the other side of the court, the Utes are 11-16 and are simply looking to play the role of spoiler. Utah has no chance of making its way into the tournament, barring a very unlikely run to a conference championship. Last time out, the Wildcats ended up beating California by a final score of 60-58.

While the Wildcats are heavily favored to win this game, the Utes will not go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Arizona at Utah

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17733464
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Oregon State

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_14043590
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17728253
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17748130
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Sharks

By Matthew Beighle
31 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save in front of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy