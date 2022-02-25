How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Men's College Basketball

On Thursday night in college basketball action, Arizona will hit the road to take on Utah.

There will be plenty of great matchups to watch on Thursday evening in college basketball action. As March Madness continues to draw closer, teams are looking to pick up big wins to boost their chances to get in or improve seeding. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature Arizona traveling to take on Utah.

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats at Utah Utes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Ahead of tonight's game, the Wildcats are 24-2 and are currently the No. 2 team in the country. Arizona has been dominant all season long and that isn't likely to change anytime soon. In their last outing, the Wildcats ended up defeating Oregon by a final score of 84-81.

On the other side of the court, the Utes are 11-16 and are simply looking to play the role of spoiler. Utah has no chance of making its way into the tournament, barring a very unlikely run to a conference championship. Last time out, the Wildcats ended up beating California by a final score of 60-58.

While the Wildcats are heavily favored to win this game, the Utes will not go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

