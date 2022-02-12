How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Men's College Basketball

Arizona travels to Washington on Saturday night looking to win its sixth straight game and pick up a season sweep of the Huskies

Arizona will play the last of a three-game road trip on Saturday when it takes on Washington for the second time this year. The Wildcats beat the Huskies back on January 3rd by a score of 95-79.

That win was the first of a stretch where they have won 10 of their last 11 with their only loss coming at No. 7 UCLA.

Since that loss, Arizona has rolled off five straight wins and is sitting in first place in the Pac-12 at 11-1.

Saturday the Wildcats will look to stay hot when they take on a Washington team that is coming off a win against Arizona State on Thursday.

The Huskies bounced back from a loss to Stanford on Sunday with the win against the Sun Devils.

The win was their seventh in the last eight games as they now sit in third place in the Pac-12 at 8-4.

Washington has been playing good basketball but has done it against the bottom part of the conference. Saturday starts a string of three straight games against ranked teams that will tell how far the Huskies have come.

