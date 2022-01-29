How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

The Arizona Wildcats have risen up to No. 3 in the country and look to knock off in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils.

No. 3 Arizona (16-2) had the top offense in the country before No. 2 Gonzaga went on a rampage in its less competitive conference. Arizona is looking to ring up more points today against conference and in-state rival, Arizona State (6-11), a team that is struggling this season to get any form of momentum and rhythm.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch Arizona State at Arizona online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona is coming off a loss to No. 7 UCLA, but before that the No. 3 offense in the country rattled off 96 points against Pac-12 rivals, California:

This season Arizona has rattled off three 100+ points games and five more 90+ point games. The offense is prolific and capable of scoring points in buckets, in transition and in the half-court.

Only one time this season scored less than 73 points and three games total under 80 points.

To beat this team you have to either have the clamps on like No. 7 UCLA (59-76) or meet Arizona in the middle like NO. 19 Tennessee (73-77) did this season. The offense is steered by sophomore Bennedict Mathurin with 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 47-39-77 splits.

The team also has seven players averaging two assists a game, showing the team's ability to share the ball, play as a team and with a brand of unselfish basketball that is tough to defend.

Arizona won both games over Arizona State last season. Arizona State is coming in having lost two in a row and five of their last six games, but could play spoiler with Arizona looking ahead to two bigger games on the schedule next.

Regional restrictions may apply.