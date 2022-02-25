Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado hosts Arizona State on Thursday night looking to win its sixth straight game.

Colorado has gotten hot at just the right time as it tries to make a case for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes have rolled off five straight wins, the last three of which were on the road. The winning streak has pushed their record to 10-7 in the Pac-12 and 18-9 overall.

It has come against the bottom of the Pac-12 conference, but the Buffaloes still needed to win those games.

Thursday night, they will look to stay hot as they go for their second win against Arizona State this year.

The Sun Devils will look to avoid the season sweep at the hands of Colorado as they try and bounce back from a 66-52 loss to UCLA on Monday night.

The loss to the Bruins snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sun Devils and kept them from picking up another upset win over UCLA.

The Sun Devils are now just 6-10 in the Pac-12 and 10-16 overall. They have a fairly light schedule to end the season and have a great opportunity to pick up a few more wins before the regular season ends.

