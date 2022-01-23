Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With both Arizona State and Stanford losing two straight games, a win here would be huge for either college basketball program.

This season, Arizona State (6-9) is playing at the same pace in conference games (2-3) as it did in non-conference games. It has not been the best season overall, while Stanford (10-6) is closer to the middle of the Pac-12 after losing two straight games to Washington and No. 3 Arizona. Neither team seems like a threat in the conference at this stage but could make a comeback.

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Arizona State at Stanford online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, head coach Bobby Hurley has Arizona State playing quality defense, but a very limited brand of basketball overall. They have the No. 146 ranked offense in the NCAA (67.5 points allowed to opponents) and the No. 332 ranked offense (62.7 points per game) for a -4.8 scoring margin.

They have only played one ranked team, losing to Baylor (63-75) during a rough five-game losing streak early in the season.

This season, they are being led by sophomore guard DJ Horne with 13.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. As a team, they are not sharing the ball well with only 11.8 assists per game, assisting on less than 50% of their made field goals.

On the other side for Stanford, they are averaging 69.0 points per game and giving up 69.7 points to their opponents.

The offense relies on balance from freshman Ingram with 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, senior Jaiden Delaire with 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds and junior Jones with 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

