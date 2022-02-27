Arizona State goes for its second straight win on Saturday night when it travels to Pac-12 foe Utah.

Arizona State picked up its fourth win in the last five games when it took down Colorado 82-65 on Thursday night. The win came on the heels of the Sun Devils losing to No. 12 UCLA on Monday night.

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

It was a big win for Arizona State as it looks to stay hot as the season comes to an end. The Sun Devils are now 7-10 in the Pac-12 and 11-16 overall.

Saturday night, they will look to pick up a win in their last road game of the year at a Utah team that is coming off a 97-77 loss to No. 2 Arizona on Thursday.

The Utes had won two straight games, but couldn't hang with one of the best teams in the country this year.

The loss dropped them to just 4-14 in the Pac-12 as their season has not gone according to plan.

It has been a tough year for the Utes, but they have two more home games to finish the year and are looking to end it on a high note.

