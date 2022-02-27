Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State goes for its second straight win on Saturday night when it travels to Pac-12 foe Utah.

Arizona State picked up its fourth win in the last five games when it took down Colorado 82-65 on Thursday night. The win came on the heels of the Sun Devils losing to No. 12 UCLA on Monday night.

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Arizona State at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a big win for Arizona State as it looks to stay hot as the season comes to an end. The Sun Devils are now 7-10 in the Pac-12 and 11-16 overall.

Saturday night, they will look to pick up a win in their last road game of the year at a Utah team that is coming off a 97-77 loss to No. 2 Arizona on Thursday.

The Utes had won two straight games, but couldn't hang with one of the best teams in the country this year.

The loss dropped them to just 4-14 in the Pac-12 as their season has not gone according to plan.

It has been a tough year for the Utes, but they have two more home games to finish the year and are looking to end it on a high note.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Arizona State at Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763173
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

By Adam Childs
49 seconds ago
USATSI_17761799
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

By Adam Childs
49 seconds ago
USATSI_17769418
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

By Adam Childs
49 seconds ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
USATSI_15821140
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
49 seconds ago
USATSI_17748208
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at UNLV

By Adam Childs
49 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy