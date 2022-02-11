Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Washington hook up Thursday night in their only meeting of the year in men's college basketball.

Arizona State pulled off its biggest win of the year on Saturday when it beat No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime. Unfortunately, the Sun Devils couldn't do it again on Monday night when they lost to rival Arizona 91-79.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Arizona State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Wildcats was their fifth loss in the last six games and dropped their Pac-12 record to just 3-8. 

It has been a tough stretch for Arizona State as four of their last five games have been against USC and Arizona. 

Thursday night they will be happy to see someone different as they try and get back in the win column.

Washington will look to send the Sun Devils home with another loss and it tries to bounce back from an 87-69 loss to Stanford on Sunday.

The Huskies had won six of seven going into the game, but came up short in their attempt to beat Stanford for the second time this year.

The loss dropped them back to 7-4 in the Pac-12 and a game back of second place.

The Huskies have a tough schedule coming and need to get a win against Arizona State before playing three straight against ranked opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Arizona State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


