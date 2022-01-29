Arizona State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State

Arizona vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-21.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Arizona State

  • The Wildcats score 18.3 more points per game (87.1) than the Sun Devils give up (68.8).
  • The Sun Devils score an average of 63.1 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 64.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 37.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 13.1 points.
  • Bennedict Mathurin is tops on his squad in points per game (17.4), and also puts up 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Azuolas Tubelis averages 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the floor.
  • Dalen Terry averages 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Kerr Kriisa averages a team-best 5.1 assists per game. He is also posting 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence is the Sun Devils' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he produces 10.6 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Marreon Jackson is averaging a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He's also contributing 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 30.1% of his shots from the field, and 22.2% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.2 treys per game.
  • DJ Horne is averaging team highs in points (13.5 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is contributing 2.9 rebounds, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
  • Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Sun Devils get 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jalen Graham.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Arizona State at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
