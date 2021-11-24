Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (center) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Baylor

Last year, the Bears scored 82.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils gave up.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Bears allowed.

The Bears shot 48.6% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.

The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, equal to what the Bears' opponents shot last season.

Baylor Players to Watch

Jared Butler put up 16.7 points per game last season to go with 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Mark Vital pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, while Davion Mitchell dished out 5.5 assists per contest.

Butler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.

Butler averaged two steals per game, while Vital collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.

Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.

Martin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Jaelen House averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Jalen Graham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Incarnate Word W 87-60 Home 11/15/2021 Nicholls State W 89-60 Home 11/17/2021 Central Arkansas W 92-47 Home 11/20/2021 Stanford W 86-48 Home 11/24/2021 Arizona State - Away 12/4/2021 UAPB - Home 12/12/2021 Villanova - Home 12/18/2021 Oregon - Away 12/20/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/28/2021 Northwestern State - Home

Arizona State Schedule