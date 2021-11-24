How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Baylor
- Last year, the Bears scored 82.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils gave up.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Bears allowed.
- The Bears shot 48.6% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
- The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, equal to what the Bears' opponents shot last season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Jared Butler put up 16.7 points per game last season to go with 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Mark Vital pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, while Davion Mitchell dished out 5.5 assists per contest.
- Butler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Butler averaged two steals per game, while Vital collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
- Martin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Jaelen House averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Jalen Graham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Incarnate Word
W 87-60
Home
11/15/2021
Nicholls State
W 89-60
Home
11/17/2021
Central Arkansas
W 92-47
Home
11/20/2021
Stanford
W 86-48
Home
11/24/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/4/2021
UAPB
-
Home
12/12/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/20/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland
W 76-60
Home
11/11/2021
UC Riverside
L 66-65
Home
11/15/2021
North Florida
W 72-63
Home
11/18/2021
San Diego State
L 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/1/2021
Washington State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home