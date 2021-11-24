Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (center) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (center) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Baylor

    • Last year, the Bears scored 82.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils gave up.
    • The Sun Devils put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Bears allowed.
    • The Bears shot 48.6% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
    • The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, equal to what the Bears' opponents shot last season.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Jared Butler put up 16.7 points per game last season to go with 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
    • Mark Vital pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, while Davion Mitchell dished out 5.5 assists per contest.
    • Butler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Butler averaged two steals per game, while Vital collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
    • Martin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Jaelen House averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Jalen Graham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Baylor Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 87-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    W 89-60

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 92-47

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Stanford

    W 86-48

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland

    W 76-60

    Home

    11/11/2021

    UC Riverside

    L 66-65

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Florida

    W 72-63

    Home

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    L 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15707890
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy