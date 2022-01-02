How to Watch Arizona State at Cal

On Sunday evening in college basketball action, Arizona State will hit the road for a showdown against Cal.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue on Sunday with quite a few good matchups for fans to watch. One of those games will feature Arizona State against Cal. It may not be one of the most anticipated games, but it is one of the best under-the-radar games of the day.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Ahead of today's matchup, the Sun Devils have started the season off with a 5-7 record. That certainly isn't where they wanted to be at this stage of the year. However, Arizona State has a chance to turn things around by putting a few wins together starting tonight.

On the other side, the Golden Bears hold an 8-5 record entering this matchup. They have looked solid, but need to find more consistency as the season moves forward. Cal is fresh off of a 73-53 win over Pacific.

Both of these teams have talent on their rosters, although Cal is favored to win. Arizona State needs to win if it wants to get back into NCAA tournament contention. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

