The California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona State

The Golden Bears score 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils average just 1.7 more points per game (64.2) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (62.5).

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly posts 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1 assists, shooting 60.3% from the field.

Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grant Anticevich is putting up 12.2 points, 1.1 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears at 3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 6 points.

Jalen Celestine is posting 4.8 points, 0.8 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Arizona State Players to Watch