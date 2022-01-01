Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona State
- The Golden Bears score 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils average just 1.7 more points per game (64.2) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (62.5).
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly posts 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1 assists, shooting 60.3% from the field.
- Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Grant Anticevich is putting up 12.2 points, 1.1 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears at 3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 6 points.
- Jalen Celestine is posting 4.8 points, 0.8 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence is the Sun Devils' top rebounder (8.2 per game), and he averages 11.3 points and 1.8 assists.
- Marreon Jackson is putting up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 27.4% of his shots from the field and 21.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.3 points per game), and he contributes 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Alonzo Gaffney gives the Sun Devils 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Arizona State at California
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)