Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) and forward Jalen Graham (2) celebrate their win against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) and forward Jalen Graham (2) celebrate their win against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona State

    • The Golden Bears score 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Sun Devils give up.
    • The Sun Devils average just 1.7 more points per game (64.2) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (62.5).
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly posts 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1 assists, shooting 60.3% from the field.
    • Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Grant Anticevich is putting up 12.2 points, 1.1 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears at 3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 6 points.
    • Jalen Celestine is posting 4.8 points, 0.8 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Kimani Lawrence is the Sun Devils' top rebounder (8.2 per game), and he averages 11.3 points and 1.8 assists.
    • Marreon Jackson is putting up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 27.4% of his shots from the field and 21.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.3 points per game), and he contributes 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
    • Alonzo Gaffney gives the Sun Devils 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Arizona State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at NC State

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy