How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents meet when the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Cal

The 65 points per game the Sun Devils score are the same as the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Sun Devils allow.

The Sun Devils make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Golden Bears are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.3% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 12.1 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing four assists in each contest.

Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.6 points per game. He also collects 2.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

The Cal leaders in rebounding and assists are Grant Anticevich with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.1 points and one assist per game) and Joel Brown with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).

Anticevich is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kuany Kuany (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Oregon W 81-57 Home 2/19/2022 Oregon State W 73-53 Home 2/21/2022 UCLA L 66-52 Away 2/24/2022 Colorado W 82-65 Away 2/26/2022 Utah W 63-61 Away 3/3/2022 Cal - Home 3/5/2022 Stanford - Home

Cal Schedule