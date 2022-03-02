How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 opponents meet when the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Cal
- The 65 points per game the Sun Devils score are the same as the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Sun Devils allow.
- The Sun Devils make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Golden Bears are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.3% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 12.1 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing four assists in each contest.
- Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.6 points per game. He also collects 2.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- The Cal leaders in rebounding and assists are Grant Anticevich with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.1 points and one assist per game) and Joel Brown with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Anticevich is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kuany Kuany (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Oregon
W 81-57
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon State
W 73-53
Home
2/21/2022
UCLA
L 66-52
Away
2/24/2022
Colorado
W 82-65
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
W 63-61
Away
3/3/2022
Cal
-
Home
3/5/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Oregon State
W 63-61
Away
2/12/2022
Oregon
W 78-64
Away
2/17/2022
Colorado
L 70-62
Home
2/19/2022
Utah
L 60-58
Home
2/26/2022
Stanford
W 53-39
Home
3/3/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona
-
Away
