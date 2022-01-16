How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Colorado
- The 63.1 points per game the Sun Devils average are the same as the Buffaloes allow.
- The Buffaloes put up just 3.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.3).
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 41.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buffaloes' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, averaging four assists in each contest.
- The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Arizona State steals leader is Luther Muhammad, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.6 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and pulls down three rebounds per game.
- Barthelemy is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.1 threes per game.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Eli Parquet with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 0.7 per game.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Oregon
W 69-67
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
W 67-62
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
W 58-57
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
L 66-65
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
L 74-50
Away
1/15/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/17/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/22/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/24/2022
USC
-
Away
1/29/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/3/2022
USC
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
1/6/2022
Washington State
W 83-78
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
W 78-64
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
L 76-55
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/20/2022
USC
-
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/25/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/30/2022
Washington State
-
Away
