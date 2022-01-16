Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Colorado

  • The 63.1 points per game the Sun Devils average are the same as the Buffaloes allow.
  • The Buffaloes put up just 3.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.3).
  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 41.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Buffaloes' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, averaging four assists in each contest.
  • The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Arizona State steals leader is Luther Muhammad, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.6 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and pulls down three rebounds per game.
  • Barthelemy is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.1 threes per game.
  • Colorado's leader in steals is Eli Parquet with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 0.7 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Oregon

W 69-67

Away

12/9/2021

Grand Canyon

W 67-62

Home

12/14/2021

Creighton

W 58-57

Away

12/19/2021

San Francisco

L 66-65

Home

1/2/2022

Cal

L 74-50

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/17/2022

Utah

-

Home

1/22/2022

Stanford

-

Away

1/24/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/3/2022

USC

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

Milwaukee

W 65-54

Home

12/18/2021

CSU Bakersfield

W 60-46

Home

1/6/2022

Washington State

W 83-78

Home

1/9/2022

Washington

W 78-64

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

L 76-55

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/20/2022

USC

-

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/25/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/30/2022

Washington State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Colorado at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

