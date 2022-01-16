How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Colorado

The 63.1 points per game the Sun Devils average are the same as the Buffaloes allow.

The Buffaloes put up just 3.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.3).

This season, the Sun Devils have a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 41.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, averaging four assists in each contest.

The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Arizona State steals leader is Luther Muhammad, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.6 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and pulls down three rebounds per game.

Barthelemy is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.1 threes per game.

Colorado's leader in steals is Eli Parquet with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 0.7 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Oregon W 69-67 Away 12/9/2021 Grand Canyon W 67-62 Home 12/14/2021 Creighton W 58-57 Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco L 66-65 Home 1/2/2022 Cal L 74-50 Away 1/15/2022 Colorado - Home 1/17/2022 Utah - Home 1/22/2022 Stanford - Away 1/24/2022 USC - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona - Away 2/3/2022 USC - Home

Colorado Schedule