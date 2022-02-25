How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona State
- The Buffaloes score 70.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 68.7 the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 64.5 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 66.0 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker averages 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field.
- Evan Battey is posting 11.6 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy posts 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nique Clifford is averaging 6.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Tristan da Silva posts 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence tops the Sun Devils in rebounding (6.6 per game), and posts 10.5 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Marreon Jackson is the Sun Devils' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he contributes 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- DJ Horne is recording a team-high 12.3 points per contest. And he is delivering 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, hitting 38.9% of his shots from the floor, and 36.3% from 3-point distance tallying 2.5 triples per game.
- Jalen Graham gets the Sun Devils 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Sun Devils get 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jay Heath.
