How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -6 133.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona State

The Buffaloes score 70.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 68.7 the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 64.5 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 66.0 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker averages 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Evan Battey is posting 11.6 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Keeshawn Barthelemy posts 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nique Clifford is averaging 6.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Tristan da Silva posts 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch