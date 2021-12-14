How to Watch Arizona State at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

The Sun Devils seem to have gotten things back on track with two straight wins after a dreadful losing streak.

The Arizona State Sun Devils (4-6) have started the season a lot bumpier than head coach Bobby Hurley likely expected, but they have won two straight and look to continue that positive momentum tonight against the Creighton Bluejays (8-2), who are starting the season off well. Head coach Greg McDermott has the team playing well, going 1-1 against ranked teams and also knocking off Nebraska.

How to Watch Arizona State at Creighton today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Sun Devils survived an overtime thriller to snap their five-game losing streak and get conference play back to even:

This could be a trap game for the Bluejays, after splitting with Iowa (No. 19) and BYU (No. 24) and Villanova (No. 9) next on the schedule. The Sun Devils can really get a season-defining win early on if the Bluejays take their feet off the gas.

Overall the Sun Devils haven’t shown a knack for being great at any one thing this season. They are middle of the pack defensively and mostly in the bottom third on offense in the NCAA.

They are led by a trio averaging between 10.0 and 13.2 points per game in Marcus Bagley, Kimani Lawrence and DJ Horne.

On the other side, the Bluejays have four players averaging in double figures, led by senior Ryan Hawkins. The versatile forward is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 50-49-84 splits.

The Bluejays do a good job not putting opponents on the free-throw line for easy points and are one of the more efficient scoring teams in the country.

A win here and looking ahead to Villanova could be the Bluejays ticket into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

