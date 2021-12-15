Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (4-6) face the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-7
134.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Arizona State
- The Bluejays score 5.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Sun Devils give up (67.8).
- The Sun Devils score only 1.4 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Bluejays allow (66.1).
- The Bluejays make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins posts 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.3 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is posting 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 13.1 points.
- Alex O'Connell posts 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Arthur Kaluma is posting 8.9 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence is No. 1 on the Sun Devils in rebounding (8.5 per game), and produces 11.4 points and 1.6 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
- Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils in assists (4.2 per game), and puts up 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- DJ Horne is averaging a team-best 13.2 points per contest. And he is producing 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- Alonzo Gaffney is averaging 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Luther Muhammad gets the Sun Devils 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
14
2021
Arizona State at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)