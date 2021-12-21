Arizona State vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers guard MJ Randolph (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

    • The 64.2 points per game the Sun Devils put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (71.4).
    • The Rattlers score just 4.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (66.8).
    • The Sun Devils make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • The Rattlers are shooting 40.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Luther Muhammad is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph paces the Rattlers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
    • Jalen Speer is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rattlers with 1.2 made threes per game.
    • Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs (0.6 per game).

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    L 51-29

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    W 69-67

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    W 67-62

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    W 58-57

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    L 66-65

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    Florida A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    FGCU

    L 69-55

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Akron

    L 73-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 77-50

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 80-66

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UCSB

    L 73-62

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Southern

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    UAPB

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Florida A&M at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

