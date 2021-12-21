Arizona State vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers guard MJ Randolph (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

The 64.2 points per game the Sun Devils put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (71.4).

The Rattlers score just 4.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (66.8).

The Sun Devils make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Rattlers are shooting 40.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Luther Muhammad is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

MJ Randolph paces the Rattlers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Jalen Speer is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rattlers with 1.2 made threes per game.

Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs (0.6 per game).

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Washington State L 51-29 Home 12/5/2021 Oregon W 69-67 Away 12/9/2021 Grand Canyon W 67-62 Home 12/14/2021 Creighton W 58-57 Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco L 66-65 Home 12/21/2021 Florida A&M - Home 12/30/2021 USC - Away 1/1/2022 UCLA - Away 1/8/2022 Arizona - Home 1/13/2022 Utah - Home 1/15/2022 Colorado - Home

Florida A&M Schedule