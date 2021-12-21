Arizona State vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Florida A&M
- The 64.2 points per game the Sun Devils put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (71.4).
- The Rattlers score just 4.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (66.8).
- The Sun Devils make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- The Rattlers are shooting 40.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Luther Muhammad is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- MJ Randolph paces the Rattlers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Jalen Speer is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rattlers with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs (0.6 per game).
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
L 51-29
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
W 69-67
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
W 67-62
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
W 58-57
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
L 66-65
Home
12/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/30/2021
USC
-
Away
1/1/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/13/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/15/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
FGCU
L 69-55
Home
12/12/2021
Akron
L 73-66
Away
12/14/2021
Cincinnati
L 77-50
Away
12/17/2021
Santa Clara
L 80-66
Away
12/19/2021
UCSB
L 73-62
Away
12/21/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
1/3/2022
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
1/8/2022
Southern
-
Home
1/10/2022
Grambling
-
Home
1/15/2022
UAPB
-
Away