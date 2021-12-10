Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

The Sun Devils average 6.0 more points per game (64.4) than the Antelopes give up (58.4).

The Antelopes average 6.6 more points per game (75.0) than the Sun Devils allow (68.4).

The Sun Devils make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Antelopes' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Arizona State's leading rebounder is Kimani Lawrence averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marreon Jackson and his 4.4 assists per game.

Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Luther Muhammad and Alonzo Gaffney lead Arizona State on the defensive end, with Muhammad leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gaffney in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The Antelopes' Jovan Blacksher Jr. puts up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Gabe McGlothan grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Grand Canyon rebounding leaderboard.

Blacksher is consistent from distance and leads the Antelopes with 2.6 made threes per game.

Grand Canyon's leader in steals is Blacksher with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGlothan with 0.7 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Baylor L 75-63 Home 11/25/2021 Syracuse L 92-84 Away 11/26/2021 Loyola Chicago L 77-59 Away 12/1/2021 Washington State L 51-29 Home 12/5/2021 Oregon W 69-67 Away 12/9/2021 Grand Canyon - Home 12/14/2021 Creighton - Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco - Home 12/21/2021 Florida A&M - Home 12/30/2021 USC - Away 1/1/2022 UCLA - Away

Grand Canyon Schedule