Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon
- The Sun Devils average 6.0 more points per game (64.4) than the Antelopes give up (58.4).
- The Antelopes average 6.6 more points per game (75.0) than the Sun Devils allow (68.4).
- The Sun Devils make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Antelopes' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Arizona State's leading rebounder is Kimani Lawrence averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marreon Jackson and his 4.4 assists per game.
- Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Luther Muhammad and Alonzo Gaffney lead Arizona State on the defensive end, with Muhammad leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gaffney in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The Antelopes' Jovan Blacksher Jr. puts up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Gabe McGlothan grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Grand Canyon rebounding leaderboard.
- Blacksher is consistent from distance and leads the Antelopes with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Grand Canyon's leader in steals is Blacksher with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGlothan with 0.7 per game.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
L 75-63
Home
11/25/2021
Syracuse
L 92-84
Away
11/26/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 77-59
Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
L 51-29
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
W 69-67
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/30/2021
USC
-
Away
1/1/2022
UCLA
-
Away
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Life Pacific
W 82-47
Home
11/27/2021
Pepperdine
W 59-56
Away
11/29/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 78-72
Away
12/2/2021
UTSA
W 74-71
Home
12/4/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 91-44
Home
12/9/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Ottawa (AZ)
-
Home
12/18/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/30/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
1/6/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away