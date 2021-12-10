Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

    • The Sun Devils average 6.0 more points per game (64.4) than the Antelopes give up (58.4).
    • The Antelopes average 6.6 more points per game (75.0) than the Sun Devils allow (68.4).
    • The Sun Devils make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Antelopes' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Arizona State's leading rebounder is Kimani Lawrence averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marreon Jackson and his 4.4 assists per game.
    • Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Luther Muhammad and Alonzo Gaffney lead Arizona State on the defensive end, with Muhammad leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gaffney in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • The Antelopes' Jovan Blacksher Jr. puts up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Gabe McGlothan grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Grand Canyon rebounding leaderboard.
    • Blacksher is consistent from distance and leads the Antelopes with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Grand Canyon's leader in steals is Blacksher with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGlothan with 0.7 per game.

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-63

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Syracuse

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 77-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    L 51-29

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    W 69-67

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Life Pacific

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 59-56

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    W 78-72

    Away

    12/2/2021

    UTSA

    W 74-71

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 91-44

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Ottawa (AZ)

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Grand Canyon at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

