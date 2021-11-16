Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots against Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. North Florida

Last year, the Sun Devils recorded 74.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Ospreys gave up.

The Ospreys scored 7.5 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Sun Devils allowed (77.1).

The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.

The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Sun Devils gave up to their opponents (46.0%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Remy Martin put up 17.6 points per game last season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kimani Lawrence averaged 4.6 boards per game and Alonzo Verge Jr. dished out 3.6 assists per game.

Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

North Florida Players to Watch

Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.

Jonathan Aybar averaged 5.0 boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.

Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Portland W 76-60 Home 11/11/2021 UC Riverside L 66-65 Home 11/15/2021 North Florida - Home 11/18/2021 San Diego State - Away 11/24/2021 Baylor - Home 12/1/2021 Washington State - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon - Away 12/9/2021 Grand Canyon - Home

North Florida Schedule