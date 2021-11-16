Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots against Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. North Florida

    • Last year, the Sun Devils recorded 74.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Ospreys gave up.
    • The Ospreys scored 7.5 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Sun Devils allowed (77.1).
    • The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.
    • The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Sun Devils gave up to their opponents (46.0%).

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin put up 17.6 points per game last season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Kimani Lawrence averaged 4.6 boards per game and Alonzo Verge Jr. dished out 3.6 assists per game.
    • Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Jonathan Aybar averaged 5.0 boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland

    W 76-60

    Home

    11/11/2021

    UC Riverside

    L 66-65

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    North Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 89-74

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 64-46

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 65-51

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Webber International

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Edward Waters

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    North Florida at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
