How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. North Florida
- Last year, the Sun Devils recorded 74.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Ospreys gave up.
- The Ospreys scored 7.5 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Sun Devils allowed (77.1).
- The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.
- The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Sun Devils gave up to their opponents (46.0%).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin put up 17.6 points per game last season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence averaged 4.6 boards per game and Alonzo Verge Jr. dished out 3.6 assists per game.
- Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Jonathan Aybar averaged 5.0 boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
- Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland
W 76-60
Home
11/11/2021
UC Riverside
L 66-65
Home
11/15/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/18/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/1/2021
Washington State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Tech
L 89-74
Away
11/10/2021
Texas A&M
L 64-46
Away
11/12/2021
Grand Canyon
L 65-51
Away
11/15/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/17/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/20/2021
Webber International
-
Home
11/26/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/28/2021
Florida International
-
Away
12/2/2021
Edward Waters
-
Home
