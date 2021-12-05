Oregon will open up Pac-12 play on Sunday against an Arizona State team that has struggled as of late.

The Arizona State men's basketball team is 2–6 on the season and already 0–1 in the Pac-12 after losing 52–29 to Washington State. The Sun Devils also lost 75–63 to No. 4 Baylor. Their two wins came against Portland to open their season and North Florida two games later.

Oregon is 5–3 through eight games. The Ducks will be opening their conference schedule. They have a notable win against SMU, but have lost all of their games against ranked opponents, including No. 12 BYU and No. 15 Houston.

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Arizona State is led by senior forward Kimani Lawrence, who averages 10.9 points per game and a team-leading 8.1 rebounds. DJ Horne leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.9 points per game.

The Ducks are led by a senior forward of their own in Eric Williams Jr. He leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Paired with senior guard Will Richardson, who averages 11.4 po and 2.5 assists per game, Oregon can be a powerful team.

