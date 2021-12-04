Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Arizona State

The Ducks average 68.5 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Sun Devils allow.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.9 points per game, the same as the Ducks give up.

The Ducks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

The Sun Devils' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Oregon Players to Watch

Eric Williams Jr. posts 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.0 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 47.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Will Richardson leads the Ducks at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Jacob Young averages 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field.

De'Vion Harmon averages 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier is averaging 6.0 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch