    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Arizona State

    • The Ducks average 68.5 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Sun Devils allow.
    • The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.9 points per game, the same as the Ducks give up.
    • The Ducks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
    • The Sun Devils' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. posts 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.0 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 47.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Will Richardson leads the Ducks at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 11.4 points.
    • Jacob Young averages 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field.
    • De'Vion Harmon averages 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Quincy Guerrier is averaging 6.0 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Kimani Lawrence tops the Sun Devils in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.6 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Marreon Jackson is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 28.9% of his shots from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
    • DJ Horne tops the Sun Devils in scoring (11.9 points per game), and produces 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Alonzo Gaffney gives the Sun Devils 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Luther Muhammad is posting 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 31.9% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    Arizona State at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    7:00
    PM/EST
