Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Arizona State
- The Ducks average 68.5 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Sun Devils allow.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.9 points per game, the same as the Ducks give up.
- The Ducks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- The Sun Devils' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. posts 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.0 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 47.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Will Richardson leads the Ducks at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 11.4 points.
- Jacob Young averages 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field.
- De'Vion Harmon averages 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Quincy Guerrier is averaging 6.0 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence tops the Sun Devils in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.6 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Marreon Jackson is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 28.9% of his shots from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- DJ Horne tops the Sun Devils in scoring (11.9 points per game), and produces 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Alonzo Gaffney gives the Sun Devils 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Luther Muhammad is posting 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 31.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
5
2021
Arizona State at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)