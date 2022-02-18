Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles the ball against Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) after winning five road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon

  • The Ducks score just 2.7 more points per game (72.7) than the Sun Devils give up (70.0).
  • The Sun Devils put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Ducks give up (66.8).
  • The Ducks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.1 points and distributing 3.5 assists.
  • N'Faly Dante leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 8.2 points a contest.
  • Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Jacob Young is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne sits at the top of the Sun Devils scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
  • Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 3.9 per game.
  • Horne is the top shooter from distance for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Colorado

W 66-51

Away

2/5/2022

Utah

W 80-77

Away

2/10/2022

Stanford

W 68-60

Home

2/12/2022

Cal

L 78-64

Home

2/14/2022

Washington State

W 62-59

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/26/2022

USC

-

Home

3/3/2022

Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

Washington State

-

Away

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

USC

L 58-53

Home

2/5/2022

UCLA

W 87-84

Home

2/7/2022

Arizona

L 91-79

Home

2/10/2022

Washington

L 87-64

Away

2/12/2022

Washington State

W 58-55

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/21/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/24/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

-

Away

3/3/2022

Cal

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Oregon at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
