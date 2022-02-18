How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) after winning five road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon
- The Ducks score just 2.7 more points per game (72.7) than the Sun Devils give up (70.0).
- The Sun Devils put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Ducks give up (66.8).
- The Ducks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- The Sun Devils' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.1 points and distributing 3.5 assists.
- N'Faly Dante leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 8.2 points a contest.
- Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jacob Young is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne sits at the top of the Sun Devils scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
- Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 3.9 per game.
- Horne is the top shooter from distance for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Colorado
W 66-51
Away
2/5/2022
Utah
W 80-77
Away
2/10/2022
Stanford
W 68-60
Home
2/12/2022
Cal
L 78-64
Home
2/14/2022
Washington State
W 62-59
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/26/2022
USC
-
Home
3/3/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
Washington State
-
Away
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
USC
L 58-53
Home
2/5/2022
UCLA
W 87-84
Home
2/7/2022
Arizona
L 91-79
Home
2/10/2022
Washington
L 87-64
Away
2/12/2022
Washington State
W 58-55
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/21/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/24/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
-
Away
3/3/2022
Cal
-
Home
