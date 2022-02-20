Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) will attempt to turn around an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

  • The Sun Devils average 64.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Beavers give up.
  • The Beavers put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (69.5).
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Beavers allow to opponents.
  • The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Sun Devils this season is DJ Horne, who averages 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
  • Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Jackson and Alonzo Gaffney lead Arizona State on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gaffney in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas racks up 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Beavers.
  • The Oregon State leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Alatishe with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Dashawn Davis with 5.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
  • Lucas averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
  • Davis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

UCLA

W 87-84

Home

2/7/2022

Arizona

L 91-79

Home

2/10/2022

Washington

L 87-64

Away

2/12/2022

Washington State

W 58-55

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon

W 81-57

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/21/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/24/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

-

Away

3/3/2022

Cal

-

Home

3/5/2022

Stanford

-

Home

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Colorado

L 86-63

Away

2/9/2022

Cal

L 63-61

Home

2/12/2022

Stanford

L 76-65

Home

2/15/2022

Colorado

L 90-64

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona

L 83-69

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/24/2022

USC

-

Home

2/26/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/28/2022

Washington State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Oregon State at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
