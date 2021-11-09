Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) face the Portland Pilots (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Portland

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Portland

    • Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Sun Devils put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Pilots gave up (83.2).
    • The Pilots scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (69.5) than the Sun Devils allowed their opponents to score (77.1).
    • Last season, the Sun Devils had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.0% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents made.
    • The Pilots shot 41.1% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils' opponents shot last season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin put up 17.6 points per game last season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Kimani Lawrence averaged 4.6 boards per game and Alonzo Verge Jr. dished out 3.6 assists per game.
    • Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jaelen House and Jalen Graham were defensive standouts last season, with House averaging 1.4 steals per game and Graham collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Portland Players to Watch

    • Ahmed Ali scored 16.3 points and distributed 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Eddie Davis grabbed an average of 4.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game last season.
    • Ali knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Isiah Dasher averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Hayden Curtiss compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    Portland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Willamette

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Portland at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

