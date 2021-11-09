Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) face the Portland Pilots (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Portland
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Portland
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Sun Devils put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Pilots gave up (83.2).
- The Pilots scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (69.5) than the Sun Devils allowed their opponents to score (77.1).
- Last season, the Sun Devils had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.0% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents made.
- The Pilots shot 41.1% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils' opponents shot last season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin put up 17.6 points per game last season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence averaged 4.6 boards per game and Alonzo Verge Jr. dished out 3.6 assists per game.
- Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jaelen House and Jalen Graham were defensive standouts last season, with House averaging 1.4 steals per game and Graham collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- Ahmed Ali scored 16.3 points and distributed 2.8 assists per game last season.
- Eddie Davis grabbed an average of 4.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game last season.
- Ali knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Isiah Dasher averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Hayden Curtiss compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland
-
Home
11/11/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
11/15/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/18/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/1/2021
Washington State
-
Home
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/11/2021
Willamette
-
Home
11/13/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
11/18/2021
UAPB
-
Home
11/20/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
11/23/2021
Portland State
-
Away
