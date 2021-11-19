Arizona State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Portland Pilots guard Mike Meadows (25) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) take the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    San Diego State vs Arizona State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -8.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Arizona State

    • Last year, the Aztecs scored only 3.5 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Sun Devils gave up (77.1).
    • The Sun Devils put up 13.1 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Aztecs gave up (61.2).
    • The Aztecs shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
    • The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Mitchell posted a team-leading 14.8 points per game last season. He also put up 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jordan Schakel posted 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
    • Nathan Mensah led the Aztecs at 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 0.6 assists and 8.1 points.
    • Trey Pulliam led the Aztecs at 3.5 assists per contest last year, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 7.3 points.
    • Terrell Gomez averaged 8.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
    • Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Arizona State at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
