Arizona State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) take the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-8.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Arizona State
- Last year, the Aztecs scored only 3.5 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Sun Devils gave up (77.1).
- The Sun Devils put up 13.1 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Aztecs gave up (61.2).
- The Aztecs shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
- The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Mitchell posted a team-leading 14.8 points per game last season. He also put up 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Schakel posted 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Nathan Mensah led the Aztecs at 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 0.6 assists and 8.1 points.
- Trey Pulliam led the Aztecs at 3.5 assists per contest last year, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 7.3 points.
- Terrell Gomez averaged 8.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
- Martin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Arizona State at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
