Arizona State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) take the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -8.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Arizona State

Last year, the Aztecs scored only 3.5 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Sun Devils gave up (77.1).

The Sun Devils put up 13.1 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Aztecs gave up (61.2).

The Aztecs shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.

The Sun Devils shot 43.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Mitchell posted a team-leading 14.8 points per game last season. He also put up 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Schakel posted 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Nathan Mensah led the Aztecs at 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 0.6 assists and 8.1 points.

Trey Pulliam led the Aztecs at 3.5 assists per contest last year, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 7.3 points.

Terrell Gomez averaged 8.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Arizona State Players to Watch