How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego State

Both Arizona State and San Diego State could use a win in the worst way, however, only one team will get it tonight when they meet in college basketball.

Arizona State has revamped its roster from a season ago. Remy Martin transferred to Kansas, Josh Christopher went to the NBA, but Bobby Hurley was able to secure Marcus Bagley’s return. Add in Luther Muhammad, Jay Heath, Mareon Jackson and DJ Horne via the transfer portal, and the Sun Devils are barely recognizable from a season ago.

How to Watch Sun Devils vs. Aztecs:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Sun Devils at Aztecs game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

However, a change in the roster hasn’t necessarily resulted in a difference in the season’s outcome. On the heels of last year’s underwhelming 11-14 season, the Sun Devils have started 2-1 but lost a heartbreaker to UC Riverside in Tempe.

As a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament approaches, Arizona State has one final game on the continental United States. Waiting for them are the San Diego State Aztecs.

The blowout win by San Diego State last season was the first time anyone noticed the flaws of Hurley’s team a year ago. Now, on the backend of a home-and-home, the Aztecs hope to avoid having the rug pulled out from underneath them.

It has been 10 years since San Diego State possessed a record below .500, but a loss tonight would put them at 1-2, with losses to Arizona State and BYU.

However, these two teams have a common opponent: UC Riverside. While the Hawks beat the Sun Devils, the Aztecs handled business to the tune of a 66-53 victory.

Regional restrictions apply.