How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the San Francisco Dons (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. San Francisco
- The 74.9 points per game the Dons score are 8.1 more points than the Sun Devils allow (66.8).
- The Sun Devils' 64.1 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 62.5 the Dons allow to opponents.
- The Dons make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
San Francisco Players to Watch
- The Dons leader in points and assists is Jamaree Bouyea, who scores 18.8 points per game to go with 3.3 assists.
- San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 14.1 PPG average.
- The Dons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bouyea, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The San Francisco steals leader is Khalil Shabazz, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Massalski, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Arizona State leaders in rebounding and assists are Kimani Lawrence with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Marreon Jackson with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
- Horne is consistent from distance and leads the Sun Devils with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Towson
W 71-61
Away
11/26/2021
UAB
W 63-61
Away
12/4/2021
UNLV
W 83-62
Home
12/8/2021
Fresno State
W 71-63
Home
12/18/2021
Grand Canyon
L 49-48
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/22/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
12/28/2021
Academy of Art
-
Home
1/1/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/8/2022
San Diego
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 77-59
Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
L 51-29
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
W 69-67
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
W 67-62
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
W 58-57
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/30/2021
USC
-
Away
1/1/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/13/2022
Utah
-
Home