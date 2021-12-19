Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the San Francisco Dons (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. San Francisco

    • The 74.9 points per game the Dons score are 8.1 more points than the Sun Devils allow (66.8).
    • The Sun Devils' 64.1 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 62.5 the Dons allow to opponents.
    • The Dons make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • The Dons leader in points and assists is Jamaree Bouyea, who scores 18.8 points per game to go with 3.3 assists.
    • San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 14.1 PPG average.
    • The Dons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bouyea, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • The San Francisco steals leader is Khalil Shabazz, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Massalski, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Arizona State leaders in rebounding and assists are Kimani Lawrence with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Marreon Jackson with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
    • Horne is consistent from distance and leads the Sun Devils with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).

    San Francisco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Towson

    W 71-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UAB

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UNLV

    W 83-62

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Fresno State

    W 71-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 49-48

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Academy of Art

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 77-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    L 51-29

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    W 69-67

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    W 67-62

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    W 58-57

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    San Francisco at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

