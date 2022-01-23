Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 opponents square off when the Stanford Cardinal (10-6, 3-3 Pac-12) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12) at Maples Pavilion, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-5.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Arizona State
- The Cardinal score only 1.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Sun Devils allow (67.5).
- The Sun Devils average 7.0 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (69.7).
- This season, the Cardinal have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
- The Sun Devils have shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison paces the Cardinal with 11.4 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.8 assists.
- Jaiden Delaire posts 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field.
- Spencer Jones puts up 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael O'Connell leads the Cardinal at 3.9 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 6.5 points.
- Brandon Angel averages 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence is posting a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.9 points and 1.6 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Marreon Jackson is putting up a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. And he is producing 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 26.9% of his shots from the field and 20.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
- DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.2 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and posts 2.9 rebounds.
- Jay Heath gets the Sun Devils 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alonzo Gaffney gives the Sun Devils 4.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Arizona State at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)